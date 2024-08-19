Reading volunteers needed to help students read at grade level in Polk County

- State data shows that 57% of Polk County third graders fail to read at or above grade level.
- ReadingPals is an early literacy initiative by United Way of Central Florida that provides volunteer mentors for students who are struggling.
- The United Way is in urgent need of 252 ReadingPals volunteers.
- You can fill out an online application if you’re interested in becoming a ReadingPals volunteer.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a consumer alert for replacement airbags that have killed at least three people in the past year. I-Team investigator Adam Walser discovered one victim was a young Florida mother whose family has filed a lawsuit alleging a counterfeit Chinese airbag exploded in her car and killed her.
Exploding airbag kills Florida mom, exposes possible dangers in used cars