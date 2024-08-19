Reading volunteers needed to help students read at grade level in Polk County

Watch Now
State data shows that 57% of Polk County third graders fail to read at or above grade level.  ReadingPals is an early literacy initiative by United Way of Central Florida that provides volunteer mentors for students who are struggling.    The United Way is in urgent need of 252 ReadingPals volunteers.
