Polk State Haines City-Davenport campus growing area healthcare workforce

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Polk State College is expanding its presence to the northeast part of the county, helping increase the pipeline of medical professionals.

Marcia Scarlett nearly lost her life in a car crash in 2018.

“I just remember from that car crash, waking up and lying in the middle of the road. The next thing I remember I was in the ambulance and the next thing after that I was getting x-rays,” Scarlett said.

Her experience with the X-ray techs in that moment inspired her to pursue a major in radiography at Polk State.

“Just right there comforting, assuring me that everything was going to be ok, were the x-ray techs,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett will be joining Polk County’s health care workforce once she graduates. There is a growing need for medical professionals, as Polk County sees rapid growth, especially in the northeast portion.

“We have thousands of people that keep moving into Haines City. We build about $2,000 homes every year,” said Haines City Mayor Omar Arroyo.

That is why Polk State is expanding. Leaders broke ground on the Haines City-Davenport campus Thursday.

The new campus will focus on health science programs and include Central Florida’s first public higher education simulation hospital.

“Provide our faculty and students with the opportunity to observe, to work with healthcare partners, doctors, nurses in the facility. So, when they reach the actual facility that they’re going to work in, they are well prepared,” said Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti, Polk State College President.

The $51 million project will be the first college campus built in Haines City. It is set to open in fall 2026.