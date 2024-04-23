Polk State Haines City campus will create pipeline of needed medical professionals

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haleigh Franza is studying radiography at Polk State College. It’s what she dreamed of doing since she was a young girl.

“My dad was medically discharged from the military, and I used to go to his doctor visits growing up. I got to see them do all of the x-rays and CAT scans, and it was really interesting,” Franza said.

Franza hopes to start her career in Polk County after she graduates in December.

“Polk County is growing so fast, I feel like I wouldn’t need to move out of Polk County,” Franza said.

Polk State College plays a pivotal role in building Polk County’s workforce, with 70% of students remaining in the county after graduation. As Polk County experiences rapid growth, the college is expanding its presence to the northeast part of the county.

“It’s one of the fastest growing areas in our state and in our nation, so it’s critical that Polk State College takes an even greater, bolder presence in that area to meet the local workforce needs,” said Angela Gracia Falconetti, President of Polk State College.

Polk State just received a $3 million donation from Hoyt R. Barnett for the construction of its new Haines City-Davenport campus. The new campus will house health science programs to meet the community’s growing need for medical professionals.

“So that our students can work across disciplines and in real-life scenarios, we’re going to have the first simulation hospital to public higher education in Central Florida,” said Falconetti.

The $51 million project will be the first college campus built in Haines City. Haines City Vice Mayor Omar Arroyo said it will provide students with more access to affordable higher education as well as increase the pipeline of professionals.

“Health is one of our biggest issues. Finding people to work in health is critical. I think this is going to be amazing to have,” Arroyo said.

Polk State College Haines City-Davenport campus construction is expected to begin in fall 2024.