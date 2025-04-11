Polk middle school assistant principal arrested for inappropriate behavior with student

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The assistant principal of a middle school in Polk County was arrested by deputies after they said she behaved inappropriately with a 13-year-old student.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the investigation started on April 4, when the principal of Lake Marion Creek Middle School in Poinciana reported the incident to deputies.

According to PCSO, the victim was sent to 53-year-old Dr. Keiva Lark's office when the student threw balled-up paper across the classroom during a test. Two witnesses and the victim said while they were in the office, Lark told the victim to rub her feet since he "didn't have anything better to do with his hands."

Deputies said she then removed her shoes and placed her legs on the victim's lap, and he did as he was told. Witnesses overheard Lark scolding the victim for not rubbing her feet correctly before she demonstrated how she wanted to be massaged by rubbing the victim's arm and shoulder.

A co-worker said they heard Lark tell the victim to "rub her feet like they loved her." A witness also reported that Lark told the victim she was doing this so he would know what foreplay is for when he gets a girlfriend.

Detectives learned from a witness that several days later, Lark told the witness that she felt she herself had "crossed the line." PCSO said Lark initially told them it was only a joke and she was "just trying to humble" the victim.

Later, deputies said Lark admitted that her actions were inappropriate for her profession but said she did not say anything inappropriate to the victim.

“This is abhorrent behavior for anyone who works among students, especially an administrator. This person no longer has any business being around children. We commend the school principal for immediately reporting this incident so we could take action and work with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to protect students," said Polk County Public Schools superintendent Fred Heid.

Lark was charged with lewd/lascivious conduct and lewd offense against a student by an authority figure. She was also placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

PCSO said any inquiries regarding Lark’s employment history at the school should be directed to the Polk County Public Schools