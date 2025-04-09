Polk deputy injured after crash between patrol vehicle and semi-truck

A deputy was injured during a crash between a PCSO-marked patrol vehicle and a semi-truck early Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on eastbound Deen Still Road around 5:15 a.m.

The PCSO vehicle rolled over, but the deputy was able to get out and go check on the other driver, who was uninjured.

According to PCSO, the deputy was not significantly injured but was still taken to Lakeland Regional Health to get checked out.

The deputy's vehicle was towed.