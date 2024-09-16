Polk County Utilities increasing rates starting in October

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — After about a decade without increasing rates, Polk County Utilities is now raising prices to ensure the future water supply, the company said.

Polk County Utilities customers will see an increase in their rates beginning Oct. 1. Water and wastewater rates will go up by 6% and continue every year for five years.

One customer said it’s frustrating that bills are going up, but wages are staying the same.

“Some people have the same job; they get paid the same money and their bill comes higher. Every single month you have to pay a different bill, water, food and cable,” said Peterson Joseph.

The average customer can expect to pay $7.00 more monthly, which, assuming an average month with 30 days, translates to approximately $0.23 daily. The rate hike will allow the County to fund alternative water supply projects.

“It’s not that we’re running out of water, we’re running out of cheap water. Unfortunately, the alternative water supplies are very expensive,” said Tamara Richardson, Polk County Utilities Director.

As Polk County grows at a rapid pace, the current water supply has become increasingly scarce. Drilling projects are underway to ensure a sustainable water supply for the region.

“That will provide alternative water that will replace the need to pump from the Upper Floridan Aquifer. As you may know the Upper Floridan Aquifer is in danger of being over pumped, which will have direct impact and a negative impact on our lakes, streams and wetlands,” Richardson said.

The markup will also help pay for the expansion of the northeast wastewater treatment plant, which is projected to cost more than $100 million.

Starting in January residents will see connection fees go up. That’s the money collected from new customers to connect to the system. Polk County’s Utilities Director said there are actions residents can take to keep their bill low.

“Where you can really save your money is by saving on irrigation. We have programs here that you can call and ask. They can help you with how to save water on irrigation. That's at least half of your bill during the summer months it’s irrigation,” Richardson said.