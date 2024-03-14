Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects involved in death of 3-year-old in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects involved in the death of a 3-year-old in Lakeland that happened Monday night.

Authorities believe Kevarius Green, 30, and Demarius Wilson, 22, are two of three people who pulled into Cambridge Cove and Kathleen Pointe Apartment Homes that night before Green fired shots into another car, striking and killing a 3-year-old boy and injuring a 23-year-old man.

Lakeland Police said they were called to the area of the 1800 block of Cambridge Cove Circle after multiple reports of a shooting.

According to Lakeland PD, officers arrived on the scene two minutes after the first call and found four people in a 2023 Toyota RAV4.

The victims in the SUV included Jaquez Norton, 3, who was shot dead in the back seat; Robert Einzig, 23, in the front seat with a non-life threatening gunshot wound; Yeimarie Baez, 21, the 3-year-old's mother was the driver and was uninjured along with a 3-month-old baby girl who also wasn't injured.

Lakeland Police said the shooting happened as Einzig and Baez were driving out of the apartment complex, which they had been visiting. Police said a 2014 white Dodge Challenger blocked their path when two people got out of the front seats of the Challenger.

The man who got out of the passenger side of the Challenger, Kemarius Wilson, 22, was armed with a handgun. Green, the driver, was armed with a rifle, according to detectives.

Police said words were exchanged, and then gunshots were fired. Detectives say Green was the one who fired shots into the Toyota.

According to Lakeland PD, Einzig was also armed and fired back at the two suspects while Baez grabbed the three-month-old baby and ran from the car.

“We have rounds that went through the front windshield, through the front passenger seat. That's where they struck the 3-year-old who was sitting in the back seat behind the passenger seat,” Taylor said.

A total of 28 spent shells were found by police at the scene.

After the shooting, the Challenger drove away from the scene. Police said at 7 p.m., Kemarius Wilson was dropped off at Lakeland Regional Health and was declared dead.

Lakeland PD said the 2014 Challenger used in the shooting was found on a nearby street and was being processed by detectives along with the RAV4 the victims were in.

“We feel like they knew each other. We have a pretty good reason. It wasn’t just a random act. They were interested in that vehicle and the people inside that vehicle,” Taylor said.

Demarius Wilson is facing charges of tampering with evidence. Green is facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakeland Police at 863-834-6900 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.