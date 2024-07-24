Polk County school buses equipped with cameras to catch drivers who don’t stop

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — With just two weeks away from the start of the new school year, Polk County school buses are being equipped with an added safety measure.

Nothing is more important to Kapila Sutton than keeping her daughter healthy and safe. She applauds Polk County Public Schools for doing more to ensure the safety of children riding the school bus.

“It’s definitely a good idea for the safety of the kids. There are way too many people that don't follow the rules, so adding a camera will help with that,” Sutton said.

In fact, in one day alone, district leaders counted more than 400 drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

"It is frustrating. We have these big yellow school buses that you cannot miss, with bright flashing lights," said Polk County Public Schools Superintendent, Fred Heid.

Heid said an unprecedented number of Polk County students were killed in pedestrian crashes during the 2023- 2024 year.

“We lost 22 students last year alone to traffic fatalities. That is a number and a situation that none of us want to deal with. The number of viewings and funerals that we’ve attended this last year is unprecedented and unacceptable,” said Heid.

To prevent another tragedy, Polk County school buses are being equipped with cameras to catch drivers who illegally pass them.

It’s similar to a red-light camera. When the stop arm is extended, the camera will begin recording. A driver caught passing a stopped school bus will receive a $198 citation in the mail.

“We’re going to provide a more than a 60-day education period, before we start writing citations. The reality is we love y'all. We don't want to give you a traffic citation. Just stop for the school bus,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The stop-arm cameras will be operational on the first day of school on August 12. Citations will begin September 24.

Leaders said that protecting the 50,000 students who will be riding the school bus this year is the most important thing.