Polk County Public Schools wants public input on changes to school start times

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County students and parents will have to make adjustments to their schedules as the school district prepares to make changes to start times.

“Why change it now when everything goes smooth for everyone now?” asked Jessica Ruggieri.

New state law requires middle school to start after 8 a.m. and high school classes at 8:30 a.m. or later. Ruggieri is worried that students who are involved in sports and extracurricular activities will not get home until late in the evening.

“After-school activities are going to be much later, and that can affect parents coming and going,” Ruggieri said.

Polk County Public School leaders said the shift in middle and high school start times will likely impact elementary school hours too.

As a mother of a second grader, Ruggieri is also concerned that parents who take their kids to and from school, like she does, will no longer be able to.

“Some parents don’t have help and might not have other options of having their kids picked up. They might have to look into after-school care, and sometimes that gets a little expensive,” she said.

Polk County Public Schools wants the community to weigh in and help prepare for the upcoming shift in start times. The district is hosting a series of town hall meetings to educate the public and to get feedback.

“At my school, Davenport High School, we have an issue with it being so dark in the morning that it’s dangerous for the kids. We've actually had two kids hit by vehicles last year,” said algebra teacher Octavio Hernandez.

Hernandez believes the state-mandated change will improve the safety of students who walk to school and prevent them from coming to class tired in the morning.

“I always request my counselors not to schedule my honors or algebra classes in the first period because the kids are half asleep. So, in terms of their education, I do think it's better that they start a little later,” Hernandez said.

The new school start times will not go into effect until the 2026-27 school year.

The Education Town Hall will be held from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Monday, March 25 – Jim Miles Professional Development Center, 4270 Wallace Rd, Lakeland

Thursday, March 28 – Stuart Center, 1702 S. Holland Parkway, Bartow

Monday, April 1 – Dream Center of Lakeland, 635 W 5th St., Lakeland

Monday, April 8 – AdventHealth Fieldhouse, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

Monday, April 22 – Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Boulevard West, Davenport