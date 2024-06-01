Polk County parents host pre-k graduation since school district stopped doing them

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — This is the time of year when graduations mark the completion of student’s progress over the past year.

Erica Dollison said her 5-year-old daughter Tyler has flourished since starting prekindergarten.

“Going through the alphabet sounds, going through phonics, she’s so improved on that. Even learning how to count, addition, and subtraction,” said Dollison.

She feels that even the youngest students should be able to celebrate their accomplishments, big or small.

“The kids deserve to be acknowledged for those little victories just as the big victories,” Dollison said.

Dollison reached out to ABC Action News because she and other parents were disappointed to learn that Polk County Public Schools stopped holding graduation ceremonies for pre-k students and they believe it’s a major milestone.

“We just want to enjoy it because, they’re not small anymore and they’re growing up. This is what you have to look back on,” said Cleveland Jump.

According to the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County, only a third of children entering kindergarten have completed a voluntary prekindergarten program.

“Children that attend those programs do have a higher readiness rate when they test in kindergarten and that’s always a big deal,” said Marc Hutek, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Polk County.

Research shows that children who attend pre-k are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college. That is why parents have decided to hold their own private graduation ceremony- to celebrate their children’s road to success.

“We took it upon ourselves to come together and create memories for our kids, if it wasn’t going to be provided,” Dollison said.