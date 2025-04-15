Polk County officials issued burn ban due to drought conditions

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Polk County officials issued a burn ban due to continuing dry conditions.
Officials enacted the ban on Tuesday (April 15) after the drought scale the county uses, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), exceeded the maximum levels. The ban is for all of Polk County, including unincorporated Polk County.
Polk County said during the burn ban, the following will be prohibited:
- Campfires
- Bonfires
- Unpermitted controlled burns
- Burning yard and household trash
- Burning construction debris
- Burning organic debris
- Igniting fireworks
- Noncommercial burning of materials other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, in which case they must be contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.
Residents who do not comply with the ban could be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for up to 60 days.
Polk County officials said they could repeal the ban with conditions deemed safe.
