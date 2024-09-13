Polk County fire chief resigns after release of report alleging management issues

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County fire chief has resigned after the release of a report that he alleged was a violation of his rights and discriminatory treatment.

Hezedean Smith submitted his resignation to the Polk County manager, Bill Beasley, and it will be effective Sept. 30.

In the resignation letter, Smith said he had "endured egregious treatment" as Polk County's first Black fire chief.

"Despite my best efforts to serve the department and the citizens of Polk County with integrity and professionalism, I have been subject to a level of scrutiny and hostility that seems inextricably tied to my race," Smith said.

In February, the Board of County Commissioners hired an outside legal firm to review the work environment across the PCFR work division.

The county said that the review was not an investigation, as that would violate the Firefighter Bill of Rights.

The review alleged management issues at the department, and it was recommended that they review those issues.

“I take the challenges and frustrations expressed by members of our fire rescue division to heart and want to assure our employees that Polk County wants to create a high-performing, highly valued culture within the Fire Rescue operation,” Beasley said.