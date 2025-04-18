Polk County deputy and Bartow Police officer injured in shooting: PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and Bartow Police are investigating a shooting that injured a deputy and an officer.

The incident happened near the 200 block of Van Fleet Drive in Bartow Friday night.

PCSO said a deputy and a Bartow Police officer were shot. According to officials, the deputy and the officer were taken to the hospital and are in good condition.

The suspect was also shot and has been taken to the hospital, PCSO said.

