POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As hundreds of boaters descend on lakes across Polk County for Memorial Day, soon they will have restrictions.

Being able to live on a peaceful and pristine lake has always been a lifelong dream of Curt Boyett.

WATCH: Polk County commission approves no-boating zones, designated swim areas in 3 lakes

New boating restrictions in Polk County lakes

“I’ve always wanted to live on the lake. It took me 55 years to finally get enough money saved, so I could live on the lake,” Boyett said.

Boyett’s home sits on the west side of Lake Winterset in Winter Haven.

The Polk County Commission passed a resolution to establish the 300-foot area behind his home as a designated swim area and boat exclusion zone. Boaters are also restricted from parts of Lake Clinch in Frostproof and Lake Ariana in Auburndale.

The operation of a motorized vessel, fishing and any activity that endangers or interferes with the safety of swimmers would be prohibited.

Polk County Commissioners have passed a resolution establishing vessel exclusion zones for designated swim areas in certain areas of three lakes.

The Polk County Sheriff Office said they have received a growing number of complaints from residents about boaters speeding close to swimmers, near-miss collisions, and property damage from excessive wake.

Boyett sees boaters behaving badly on the east side of the lake all the time.

“They play raunchy music with really bad lyrics. They leave their trash lying around. They come up in the yard and use the bathroom,” Boyett said.

Boyett doesn’t have a problem in his backyard but fears the designated swim zone will invite swimmers to wander into his yard.

“What they deal with over there, I don't want to deal with over here,” Boyett said.

Some lakefront homeowners who attended the commission meeting are in favor of the changes.

“I was there a month ago. There were 73 boats, plus I didn’t count the wave runners, parked behind two houses. Nobody wants that kind of problem behind their house,” said Scott Short.

Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance repealing and restating the Polk County Waterway Protection Code; however, they said they would keep an eye on the situation.

The ordinance will take effect, and signage will go up, once the county gets the state approval.