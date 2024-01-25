Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Police searching for domestic battery suspect in Polk County

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 14:12:16-05

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Police are currently searching for a suspect wanted in a Polk County domestic battery investigation.

The Haines City Police Department said on Jan. 23, a victim reported an incident involving Louivens Ceus, alleging physical battery and strangulation.

Photo evidence collected during the investigation showed "significant injuries" consistent with the incident, according to police.

Ceus is being charged with felony battery and domestic battery by strangulation.

Anyone with information about Ceus should contact the Haines City PD at (863) 421-3636 or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at (888) 400-8477.

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.