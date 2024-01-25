Police searching for domestic battery suspect in Polk County

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Police are currently searching for a suspect wanted in a Polk County domestic battery investigation.

The Haines City Police Department said on Jan. 23, a victim reported an incident involving Louivens Ceus, alleging physical battery and strangulation.

Photo evidence collected during the investigation showed "significant injuries" consistent with the incident, according to police.

Ceus is being charged with felony battery and domestic battery by strangulation.

Anyone with information about Ceus should contact the Haines City PD at (863) 421-3636 or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at (888) 400-8477.