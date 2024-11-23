Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 67-year-old man is dead after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday midnight in Lakeland.

The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said in a news release that at around 12:02 a.m. on Nov. 23, the man, who was identified as Robin Brown, was trying to cross South Florida Avenue in a westbound direction from Palmetto Avenue. That's when Brown was hit by a vehicle heading south on South Florida Avenue.

After the driver hit Brown with his vehicle, they continued to drive away from the area, heading south on the same road, authorities said.

The police department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived at the scene to help save Brown's life. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health but later died due to his injuries, LPD said.

After investigating the scene, police said the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash is believed to be a 2018-2022 Range Rover 2 that is possibly gray or silver in color.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact LPD or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.