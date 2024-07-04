PCSO: Woman arrested for going 103 mph, fleeing, driving at deputy in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for allegedly speeding, fleeing, and driving at a deputy.

On July 2, PCSO said a deputy made a traffic stop on a Chevy Camaro going 103 mph on SR 60 near Lake Wales. The Driver, Durisia Fleming, 23, pulled over and showed the deputy her license. The deputy mentioned being able to smell marijuana, and that's when officials said Fleming put the car in drive and fled.

According to the sheriff, Fleming drove with the lights off and began weaving in and out of traffic. The deputy followed the Camaro from a distance but didn't engage in pursuit.

Eventually, Fleming turned onto a dead-end road, and the deputy met her there. PCSO said Fleming made a U-turn and sped directly at the patrol car, forcing the deputy to swerve out of the way.

Fleming then entered a curve on Sunset Drive, and the Camaro went off the road, struck a Duke Energy pole guy wire, and crashed.

According to PCSO, Fleming attempted to flee on foot but stopped. Deputies said Fleming had a 26-year-old passenger with her through the entire incident. Both Fleming and the passenger were not injured.

PCSO arrested both Fleming and the passenger and charged them with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Fleming was charged with aggravated assault on LEO, reckless driving, fleeing to elude, resisting with violence, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Fleming was recently arrested by Tampa Police for speeding over 100 mph.