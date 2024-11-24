One person dies after being pulled from Polk City house fire: PCFR

POLK CITY, Fla. — One person died after being pulled from a Polk City structure fire on Saturday, Polk County Fire Rescue officials said.

Fire Rescue responded to the fatal residential structure fire on Jason Lane after receiving the call at 10:48 p.m. with Squad 7 arriving on scene first at 10:54 p.m.

Fire Rescue arrived at the house fire with an individual potentially trapped inside.

Crews located and pulled the victim from the home and then rendered aid.

Other firefighters battled the fire and had it under control at 12:06 a.m., according to a press release.

The victim was taken by Fire Rescue to a local hospital where that person was later pronounced dead.

No Fire Rescue members suffered any injuries.

The Florida State Fire Marshal office is investigating the fire.