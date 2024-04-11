Old Winter Haven MLB spring training stadium demolished for redevelopment

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It was once the spring training home for two major league baseball teams, but now a Winter Haven baseball stadium is being demolished.

Greg Hoecker remembers when just about everyone in town would come out to catch the games at Chain of Lakes Park as it hosted MLB spring training.

“We had the Red Sox for a while and the Cleveland Indians,” Hoecker said. “The Chamber of Commerce sponsored the team every year and they would have a big barbecue when the team came into town. My boss used to take a group of employees. It was a really big deal around here,” he said.

Demolition of the stadium is now underway after decades went by without it being used.

“The stadium has been dormant and sat shuttered. It’s time for us to move forward and serve the residents of this community and beyond,” said Julie Adams, Winter Haven Parks, Recreation & Culture Department Director.

The City is spearheading a $20 million project to construct four state-of-the-art collegiate-level baseball fields. They will include cutting-edge facilities like dugouts, batting cages, team pavilions, fan areas and expanded parking.

“We will be able to use this for not only tournament operations for kids that play within our community and beyond, nationwide and worldwide even, but having this as a space for our local residents to be able to come and play,” said Adams.

The redevelopment also includes adding walking trails, a playground, and a multipurpose field. Once complete, the facilities are expected to generate more than $60 million annually for Polk County.

The baseball fields will be ready for use in February 2025, just in time to host the Russmatt Baseball tournament.

“Hopefully one day we’ll see the cool transition of an amateur athlete that started off in baseball here play in the big leagues one day, and we’ll be able to have that be our story for the future,” Adams said.

The redevelopment will he ushering in a new era of baseball in Winter Haven.