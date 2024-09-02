Officials searching for 18-year-old who went missing while kayaking on Lake McLeod

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are searching for an 18-year-old boy who went missing in Lake McLeod Sunday while kayaking.

Polk County Sheriff's Office, FWC, and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 3:05 p.m.

Deputies identified the 18-year-old as Aaron Tillman of Eagle Lake.

Tillman and a 19-year-old female were kayaking about 150-yards from shore in water that was around 12 to 15 feet deep, deputies said.

An investigation revealed that neither Tillman nor the female were wearing life jackets. Family members also told deputies that Tillman could not swim and has never been kayaking before.

The 19-year-old female told deputies that she jumped into the water from the kayak to swim. When she resurfaced, she saw Tillman in the water struggling to stay up. She also told detectives that she didn't know if he fell in or intentionally jumped into the water.

The 19-year-old female along with nearby witnesses went into the water to try to help, but Tillman disappeared under water.

Sheriff Grady Judd said, "We have had several boats from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, FWC, and Polk County Fire Rescue looking for this young man, and we will remain on scene until he is found."

The investigation is ongoing.