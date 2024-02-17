New Winter Haven affordable housing will house homeless, mentally ill

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A unique affordable housing development in Winter Haven will tackle homelessness and mental health.

Donn VanStee is the director of administration for Tri-County Human Services. It is Polk County’s largest substance abuse and mental health provider for the un-insured and under-insured.

“I can tell you that in our detox center, we may have people that come in there 8,10,12 times in a matter of three months,” said VanStee.

Vanstee said people who visit a crisis center three times or more a month are called high-need individuals.

“Those are individuals that are coming to the emergency room for behavioral issues, they’re coming to the crisis stabilization unit for mental issues, either through a Baker Act or a voluntary admission, or they come to our detox center,” said VanStee.

A new affordable housing project in Winter Haven is targeting those high-need individuals. Friday, leaders broke ground on Jersey Commons. The apartment complex will include 68 income-based units.

A portion of the units will be designated for people experiencing mental health issues and homelessness. Residents will have access to behavioral health and social services onsite.

“They are going to provide case management, referral services, and they’re going to provide financial assistance to make sure residents are able to feed themselves and clothe themselves and have comfortable lives,” said Shawn Wilson, president of Blue Sky Communities

Affordable housing is the number one need in Winter Haven.

“There is not a lot of affordable housing, and for individuals that have behavioral issues and may be homeless, there is no place for them,” said Nathaniel Birdsong, Mayor of Winter Haven.

Experts say once a high-need individual is placed in safe and affordable housing, the effectiveness of treatment goes up significantly.

“Because we are taking away the worry of where am I going to sleep that night. Taking away the worry of am I going to have a meal the next day. We’re taking away the worry of how am I going to get to treatment,” said VanStee.

Jersey Commons is slated to open in early 2025.