New Lakeland LGBTQ center offers community support, physical and mental health services

LAKELAND, Fla. — Jason DeShazo has always dreamed of creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. DeShazo began performing as a drag queen in 2000 as Momma Ashley Rose, but there was a time when he did not feel accepted.

“I wish more than anything, I would’ve had a service like this growing up. A safe space to go, a community to go that was welcoming to queer people,” DeShazo said.

He has made that dream a reality by opening what he says is Polk County’s first center focused on supporting LGBTQ+ residents.

“We already have scheduled a sober group, a 55+ queer social once a month and transgender support group. Local organizations are already renting the room out and using it for community resources,” DeShazo said.

In addition to having a community room and event space, the Rose Dynasty Center offers free HIV/STD testing, primary care and transgender treatment provided by Pineapple Healthcare.

Ethan Suarez the CEO of Pineapple Healthcare said it’s important for the LGBTQ+ population to have providers that are “culturally competent.”

“A mutual understanding of hey, I'm queer as well. So, let’s get you the best health outcomes, because there are some nuisances and some testing requirements that are different for LGBTQ people,” Suarez said.

Mental health counseling is also available at Rose Dynasty Center.

“The LGBTQ community has many challenges just to their existence. That minority stress that LGBTQ people have experienced has contributed to increased feelings of depression and anxiety,” said licensed mental health counselor Heather Stambaugh.

The message written on the wall in the reception room of Rose Dynasty Center reads “Loved, Accepted & Wanted!”

As DeShazo remembers those killed in the Pulse nightclub massacre eight years ago today, he said it’s why this center is so needed.

“I lost some very good friends there. That is another reason that drives me to do this. To create this safe space and know we are going to do everything we can to keep us safe,” DeShazo said.

The Rose Dynasty Center is located at 1253 W. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.