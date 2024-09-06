New Business Resource Office makes it easier to open up shop in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A new resource in Lakeland is helping support new and expanding businesses.

Augie Schmidt was working in the commercial real estate industry when he saw an opportunity to start his own business.

“REHQ is a software company that serves the commercial real estate industry. What we’re trying to do is disrupt the way that commercial real estate business development has been done,” Schmidt said.

Over the past year the young entrepreneur said he’s been able to make his dream become reality in Lakeland.

“The entrepreneur spirit lives throughout Lakeland and it’s been a really special thing,” Schmidt said.

More than 500 new businesses have opened in Lakeland in the last year, according to the Community & Economic Development Department. Now, the City has launched a Business Resource Office to better support those looking to start a business of their own.

“Everybody really wants to see entrepreneurs succeed, so opening a resource center I think is a great idea to help expedite the process,” Schmidt said.

Located at Lakeland City Hall, it's a one-stop shop to help entrepreneurs navigate the planning, paperwork and permitting processes. Staff will assist with building permits, certificate of occupancy and business tax receipt issuance.

The director of Community & Economic Development Brian Rewis said that the services are not new, but the way that they're being streamlined is.

“Rather than see some of those entrepreneurs flounder or struggle in a bureaucracy that can be intimidating, we will have for them a dedicated single staff member on our them that they can contact and help them through every step of the process,” Rewis said.

The office can also connect entrepreneurs with local mentoring and advocacy programs, including Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, Catapult and The Well.

“Make sure that they're informed as they can possibly be about their preferred locations, the nature of their business and the impact that their business can create” Rewis said.