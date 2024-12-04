Neighborhood Christmas Store in Lakeland allows parents in need to shop for gifts with dignity

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland nonprofit is working to lighten the load for hundreds of families this holiday season.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Lakeland, Parker Street Ministries has been serving the community for nearly three decades.

“We’re a Christian nonprofit organization committed to serving the Parker Street neighborhood and North Lake Wire neighborhood," said Tim Mitchell, the executive director for Parker Street Ministries. "We do that through an after-school program, summer camp, and all different kinds of outreaches."

The Parker Street neighborhood has more than 600 households, many of which are low-income. Mitchell's team is seeing more families face financial hardship.

“More and more people who didn’t struggle are really struggling," Mitchell said. "People who would’ve been able to handle Christmas on their own can no longer do that. This is now becoming a major necessity."

Every year, Parker Street Ministries sets up a Neighborhood Christmas Store inside of its gym. The store is stocked with donated items from a wish list.

Families that live in the Parker Street and North Lake Wire neighborhoods are then allowed to shop for new toys at 75% off, giving them the dignity to buy their own gifts for their children.

“The cost to purchase from the Christmas Store is very minimal, but the quality of what they are getting is major," Lynne Simpkins, who works for the organization, said. "I really feel like these families have a smile on their face and their kid’s face to be able to take home gifts that they can open up on Christmas day."

The organization is expecting a lot more families this year. They need about 2,800 gifts to be donated. They are encouraging neighbors to bring in a new toy or make a monetary donation by Dec. 9.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together and really care for people in a way that is very tangible,” Mitchell said.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Parker Street Ministries, or shop their wish list on Amazon. You can also make a donation here.