Multiple rescued in NW Lakeland after historic flooding from Hurricane Milton.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Parts of Lakeland are seeing severe flooding after Hurricane Milton pummeled the area.

Heavy rain has caused historic flooding in northwest Lakeland.

"It is normally a low-lying area, but never have we seen anything like this as long as I've been with the sheriff's office. People that we talked to in the community have never seen it like this," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

What is supposed to be dry ground now looks more like a body of water.

"There are complete lakes where there used to be cow pastures," said Judd.

The flood waters are so high that they have crept inside homes, leaving many people stranded. Some people in the area are ranchers, and now their animals and livelihoods are all flooded.

"This is a very difficult time for this community. Understand that people worked their entire lives to have these homes or little ranchettes, and now it’s totally underwater,” Judd said.

This section of Lakeland is prone to flooding, but residents say they have never seen water of this magnitude. Polk County saw 12 to 16 inches of rainfall during Milton.

ABC Action News went on a ride-along with the sheriff and his team as they used a high-water military rescue truck to assess the flood damage and rescue people who were trapped. They have made dozens of rescues, including 10 people and a dog from one house.

"We're here to help them during the worst of times. So, if anyone needs our help, it's our job to be our best when things are the worst," Judd said.

Extra deputies are also going to be patrolling the area, until people can get back on their feet.

Judd said many residents want to stay inside their homes because that’s where they feel most comfortable. If they change their minds, they can always call the Polk County Sheriff's Office to be taken to safety.