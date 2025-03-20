Multiple agencies searching for juvenile in Lake Roy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a juvenile who went missing in Lake Roy in Polk County on Thursday.

The juvenile was reportedly swimming in Lake Roy but disappeared into the water.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Winter Haven Police Department, and Polk County Fire Rescue were all participating in the search. Law enforcement said at least five boats from local agencies were involved.

The sheriff's office said a Marine unit with underwater sonar devices and other drones was in the air Thursday afternoon conducting the search.

This is a breaking news story.