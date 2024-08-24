Motorcyclist killed after hitting driver who just left bus stop with daughter

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Mulberry motorcyclist was killed on Friday after the bike slammed into a driver who had just picked up her daughter at a bus stop, authorities said.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report, the crash happened in north Lakeland about 6:20 p.m.

The driver of a black 2001 Mustang, 33-year-old Shannon Lally, of Polk City, had just picked up her daughter at the school bus stop on Melody Lane at the intersection with Deen Still Road.

Lally said she made a U-turn in the intersection to head the opposite way on Melody Lane to go home. That’s when a 2009 Ducati motorcycle driven westbound by 44-year-old Michael Goodman, of Mulberry, on Deen Still Road crashed into her, the report stated.

Lally told deputies she looked both ways before making the U-turn and did not see any oncoming traffic.

Goodman was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead

Nobody in the Mustang was injured.