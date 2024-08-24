Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Motorcyclist killed after hitting driver who just left bus stop with daughter

Polk crash 2.jpg
Polk County Sheriff's Office
The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday in north Lakeland.
Polk crash 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Mulberry motorcyclist was killed on Friday after the bike slammed into a driver who had just picked up her daughter at a bus stop, authorities said.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report, the crash happened in north Lakeland about 6:20 p.m.

The driver of a black 2001 Mustang, 33-year-old Shannon Lally, of Polk City, had just picked up her daughter at the school bus stop on Melody Lane at the intersection with Deen Still Road.

Lally said she made a U-turn in the intersection to head the opposite way on Melody Lane to go home. That’s when a 2009 Ducati motorcycle driven westbound by 44-year-old Michael Goodman, of Mulberry, on Deen Still Road crashed into her, the report stated.

Lally told deputies she looked both ways before making the U-turn and did not see any oncoming traffic.
Goodman was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead

Nobody in the Mustang was injured.

 

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Katrina George told the ABC Action News I-Team she has been fighting for a fix from Duke Energy after two years of frequent power surges and fried appliances, phones, and televisions.

Power surges costing Florida homeowner thousands of dollars, as she gains fear for family's safety

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.