Mother killed, 2-year-old critically injured in Polk County crash

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — An Eagle Lake crash left a mother dead and her daughter critically injured Monday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the 33-year-old mother was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra south on Cooley Road, and a 39-year-old man was driving a white 2021 International utility truck east on Winter Lake Road around 1:45 p.m.

At the intersection, there is a stop sign for Cooley Road. The Hyundai entered Winter Lake Road by crossing over the westbound lanes before proceeding into the eastbound lanes and the path of the oncoming truck.

When first responders arrived, they found the mother had already died inside the Hyundai. Her 2-year-old daughter, who was properly restrained in a car seat, was in the backseat of the car.

Deputies said the child is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.

Officials added that both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and the eastbound lanes of Winter Lake Road were closed for around three hours after the crash.

