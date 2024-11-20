Mother killed, 1-year-old injured after SUV crashes into back of semi in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — A mother died, and her daughter was injured after authorities said she ran a red light and slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer in Bartow Tuesday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the 24-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Honda CRV south on US Highway 17 when she ran the red light at Ernest Smith Boulevard. The SUV then crashed into the rear of a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck with an empty trailer, which was stopped at the light in the same lane.

According to PCSO, the crash caused significant damage and caused the SUV to rotate 90 degrees before coming to a stop in the right turn lane. The mother and her 1-year-old daughter had to be cut out of the SUV by Polk County Fire Rescue.

The daughter was airlifted to Tampa, and PCSO said her injuries appear very minor and she is expected to recover. The mother was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

PCSO said the semi's driver, 36, was uninjured.

The road was closed for around four hours after the incident. The daughter's father and family members were contacted and were able to take custody of her.