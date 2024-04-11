More housing assistance programs available as Winter Haven grows

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — As the population of Winter Haven grows at a rapid rate, the City is announcing housing assistance programs to ensure all residents can afford to buy a home.

Katy Hadden recently moved to Winter Haven and loves the house she’s currently renting.

“We love it so much; the only problem is that we are just giving away our money and we’re not seeing any return on that. Ultimately, we want to buy a home and own property,” said Hadden.

It has been a struggle for Hadden to find something affordable for her young family to call home.

“It’s not an easy process to find affordable housing. Our goal would be to just buy a starter home,” said Hadden.

According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area grew by 3.8 percent in 2023. It is one of the fastest growth rates in the nation.

“As we grow, we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can under the law to help folks have attainable housing,” said Eric Labbe, Director of Economic Opportunity and Community Investment for the City of Winter.

The City has received a total of $1.7 million in funding under the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP). The program addresses a wide range of housing needs, including down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

“It is based on income eligibility, so we serve individuals up to 120% of the area median income,” said Labbe.

The SHIP program operates on a first-come, first-qualified basis, and all applicants must own and occupy the property as their primary residence within the Winter Haven city limits.

First-time homebuyers appreciate the City’s efforts to address the housing needs of the community.

“Very beneficial for a lot of people especially folks who are from here that maybe feeling like they are being pushed out by new people that are coming into the county and the city,” Hadden said.

Find more details on eligibility requirements and the application process here.