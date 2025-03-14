Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Lakeland

Lakeland Police issued a missing child alert for a 10-year-old boy last seen in Lakeland on March 13.

Police said Julius Cabbagestalk was last seen around 4 p.m. near his home in the 1800 block of North Crystal Lake Drive.

According to police, Cabbagestalk is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black jacket and jeans.

Anyone with any information on Cabbagestalk's whereabouts should contact Lakeland Police at (863) 834-6966.

