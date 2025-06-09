Lakeland grassroots group calls for Avelo Airlines to end deportation flights

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County grassroots organization is speaking out against Avelo Airlines for its decision to conduct deportation flights.

Protesters gathered in Lakeland on May 31, calling for Avelo Airlines to stop carrying out deportation flights for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The rally organized by the local grassroots organization, Defund Oligarchy Blessed by Liberty, was one of several national Stop Avelo Protests across the country.

Avelo Airlines and migrant flights

“Due to seeing different cases and stories of individuals whose rights were violated by ICE. It’s not just people that have committed crimes,” said founder of Defund Oligarchy Blessed by Liberty Maruja A.

Maruja said that since deportations began, she has felt a shift in how others perceive her.

“People hear me speaking Spanish, they don't really care that I'm a citizen, but they will react negatively and in a kind of xenophobic manner, that suggests that they think that anyone that has Latino or Hispanic identity is not a valid American,” Maruja said.

Avelo, which began commercial flights in Lakeland last year, signed a deal with ICE to charter deportation flights. The flights have operated since May 12 using three Boeing 737-800 planes based at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona. The company said the move will help with expansion and protect jobs.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Avelo Airlines said:

“We also flew these charters under the Biden administration. Regardless of the administration or party affiliation, as a U.S. flag carrier when our country calls our practice is to say yes. We follow all protocols from DHS and FAA, honoring our core value of Safety Always.

The safety and well-being of our Crewmembers (employees), Customers and all individuals involved is our highest priority. While we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble, Avelo's main priority will continue to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation.”

Defund Oligarchy is urging residents to boycott the airline and calling on city officials to oppose the arrangement.

“Ask the CEO to reconsider profiting off of deportations. To reconsider the morality of what he’s doing,” Maruja said.

She fears deportation flights will leave out of Lakeland next. Another protest is planned for June 28.