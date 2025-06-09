Watch Now
Lake Worth motorcyclist killed in SR-60 crash

(Source: Raycom Media)
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 62-year-old Lake Worth man was killed in a crash the morning of June 9, while traveling eastbound on State Road 60 in Polk County.

FHP said the man was riding a motorcycle and passing by in a median safety zone when he struck the back of a truck. His motorcycle then became lodged underneath the truck.

The motorcyclist transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

