Lake Worth motorcyclist killed in SR-60 crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 62-year-old Lake Worth man was killed in a crash the morning of June 9, while traveling eastbound on State Road 60 in Polk County.
FHP said the man was riding a motorcycle and passing by in a median safety zone when he struck the back of a truck. His motorcycle then became lodged underneath the truck.
The motorcyclist transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
