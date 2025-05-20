Milton survivor on the verge of homelessness as FEMA assistance still pending

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County woman who lost her home during Hurricane Milton is still trying to get FEMA funding seven months later.

Amy Walsh was enjoying living the RV life. Her sons had moved out and it was a chance to save money before purchasing her dream home.

"The plan was to save money for 18 months. Twelve or 18 months and then put a down payment down on the house, but that kind of got demolished. Thank you, Milton,” said Walsh.

After Hurricane Milton, her RV was deemed uninhabitable. She has been living in a hotel for the last seven months. Walsh said she has had to ask friends and family to borrow money to pay for it at times.

"You know I built my life, for this not to happen. I have a Bachelor of Science in engineering. I have a degree in education. I have 54 credits in criminal justice," said Walsh.

In January, FEMA finally approved her for 18 months of rental assistance. She said the agency has only given her one check since.

"When I call, I write down the agent's name and number. I write down a summary of the call. A lot of times they transfer me to a special agent. Nobody can give, definite information on your case, when a payment is going to be sent. Every time I call, in fact I called this morning, and they just said everything was pending," said Walsh.

She said she has submitted all the necessary documents to FEMA.

ABC Action News reached out to FEMA. A spokesperson said in a statement in part:

"FEMA continues to process cases and approve grants every day. We acknowledge that delays can happen, and we apologize."

Walsh fears that if she doesn't get FEMA assistance soon, she will end up on the street.

"FEMA gave us a list of about 25 to 35 places you can go for assistance, so I've called all of them. The answer is constantly that they are out of funds,” said Walsh.