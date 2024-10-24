Man wins $1M prize after buying scratch-off card from Lakeland convenience store

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man from Kissimmee is now hundreds of thousands of dollars richer thanks to a winning scratch-off card.

The Florida Lottery said Larry Hamilton, 46, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Hamilton bought his ticket for $50 from KK Food Mart, located at 4275 New Tampa Highway in Lakeland. The convenience store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23.