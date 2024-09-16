Man rescues 2 boaters who fell overboard, PCSO uncovers warrants leading to arrest

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said two men were rescued after falling overboard into a lake, but the rescue helped deputies uncover some information.

PCSO said around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, two men were out on a boat on Crystal Lake when they both fell into the water. Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials said a 911 caller reported that another man grabbed pool noodles and jumped into the water to help save the two boaters.

Medics on scene examined both men to ensure they were okay while deputies gathered information.

According to the PCSO, one of the boaters provided officials with a fake name. After deputies scanned his fingerprints, they found that his real name was Timothy Lantrhip.

Lanthrip had six active warrants out for his arrest—one for violating probation and the other five for failure to appear. He was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail.

The PCSO said he was additionally charged with false information to LEO and a new probation violation.