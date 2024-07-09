Watch Now
Man carjacks, steals a truck in St. Pete, and is apprehended by a K9 deputy in Polk County: PCSO

Posted at 6:39 PM, Jul 09, 2024

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man who stole a car in an armed carjacking in St. Petersburg was arrested in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Cory Stowers allegedly carjacked a person and stole a truck in St. Pete early Tuesday morning (7/9).

Stowers then went to Max Pay Pawn Shop at 646 Combee Road in Lakeland around 10 a.m. and was causing a disturbance and showing a firearm.

PCSO deputies started looking for Stowers and spotted the stolen truck and Stowers near SR 60 and West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales at around noon.

Stowers then saw deputies and started to flee. According to PCSO, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but it did not stop the suspect.

He attempted to pass a vehicle but crashed into the median near Bonnie Mine Road in Mulberry.

The passenger with Stowers surrendered to deputies. However, Stowers did not surrender and was still armed with a firearm, according to deputies.

A Deputy K9 was then released, which apprehended Stowers.

No deputies or community members were injured during this incident, according to PCSO.

Charges are pending against Stowers.

