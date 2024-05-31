Man attempts to flee 8-car crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured in Lakeland: Police

LAKELAND, Fla. — An eight-car crash in Lakeland left one woman dead and three others injured Thursday morning.

Lakeland Police and Plant City Police officers arrived at the intersection of Harden Boulevard and South Frontage Road around 10:04 a.m. on Thursday.

After reviewing evidence and witness statements, police said a Mercedes entered the intersection during a red light and crashed into the front of a black Ford SUV traveling east on South Frontage Road, attempting a left turn.

Debris from the collision damaged a grey Subaru turning left in the adjacent lane to the first SUV. The Mercedes then continued traveling and struck a raised concrete median before hitting the driver's side of a second dark-colored Ford SUV.

The second SUV was pushed from the collision, which caused it to crash into a grey Volkswagen and a grey Honda. The Honda then hit a black Chrysler and a blue Chevrolet.

Police said the Mercedes' driver, 50-year-old James Gougeon, tried to flee on foot before he was taken into custody. Eleven people total were involved in the crash, including an eight-year-old boy.

WFTS

Officials attempted life-saving measures for all victims involved. Gougeon and the driver and passenger of the first SUV, 43-year-old Shaneka Ming Stewart and 25-year-old Zion Townsend, were taken to Lakeland Regional Health for minor injuries.

The Honda's driver, 24-year-old Jack Darch, drove himself to LRH for minor injuries. The second SUV's driver, 73-year-old Pamela Damewood, was also taken to LRH, where she passed away.

Gougeon is facing a number of charges, including fleeing to elude with reckless high speed involving injury or death, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and more.

Police said the road was shut down for around seven and a half hours during the investigation.