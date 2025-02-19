Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left victim critically injured: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a victim critically injured on Monday.

The Lakeland Police Department said around 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the crash involving a pedestrian near the 3300 block of US Highway 98 North.

After speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, police discovered Harry Jones, 32, was attempting to cross US 98 outside of a crosswalk when he walked into the path of a 2016 Toyota sedan.

Police said the sedan was traveling south at a high rate of speed when it hit Jones. Its driver, 23-year-old Jason Jules, then continued south on US 98 before heading west on Griffin Road, where he stopped to get out of his car and flee on foot into a nearby apartment complex.

Officials arrived at the scene to begin life-saving measures on Jones, who was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.

According to police, Jules returned to the scene around 45 minutes later with his family and was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

The road was shut down for approximately four hours during the investigation.