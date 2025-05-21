Man arrested for alleged lewd battery of 15-year-old in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police said a man was arrested for lewd battery after he met a 15-year-old girl at her bus stop multiple times.

Police said Loy Don Stewart, 20, would pull up to the bust stop on Edwin Street NE and Martin Luther King Blvd. in Winter Haven and call to the victim, saying, "Come here little mama." The victim and Stewart exchanged Instagram accounts before Stewart's account was shutdown by Instagram.

On May 8, May 9, and May 14, authorities said Stewart took the victim from her bus stop to school to drop her off. During this time, the victim said Stewart had lewd interactions with her in his truck and provided her with e-cigarettes. Officials said the victim told them during the May 14 interaction that Stewart promised the victim alcohol and cash the next time he saw her, but the victim told her parents and was not at the bus stop for a future meeting.

According to police, Stewart confirmed he lived at a home on Edwin Street, and they located his truck that matched the description given by the victim. Police arrested Stewart on May 20 and charged him with three counts of lewd battery, three counts of traveling to meet a minor, and use of an electronic device to solicit a minor.

Winter Haven Police asked if any other victims may have encountered Stewart to contact Detective Heuer at 863-291-5304.

