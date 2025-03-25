Legoland reveals plans for first-of-its-kind indoor roller coaster

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A brand new ride is heading for Legoland Florida, and park officials say it's the first of its kind.

On Tuesday, the theme park revealed its plans to launch an indoor roller coaster, which is set to open in 2026.

The attraction, along with its West Coast equivalent at Legoland California, will cost approximately $90 million, making it the biggest ever single in-park investment in the resorts' histories.

Park officials said the ride will combine the creative world of Lego building with a storyline for families with children ages 2 to 12. Further details about the ride remain under wraps, but officials said their new Sea Life Florida Aquarium will open on May 23 to entertain parkgoers in the meantime.

"This isn’t just a ride, it’ll be an exploration unlike any other,” said LEGOLAND California Resort President Kurt Stocks. “As the first rollercoaster to be built in 20 years at LEGOLAND California, we’re sparing no expense to deliver the most innovative, interactive and captivating experience possible.”

More details will be shared on Legoland's social media in the coming weeks.