Lakes Wales police chief suspended, city to begin search for replacement

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The City of Lakes Wales is suspending its police chief and will launch a search for a new one.

ABC Action News obtained a memo sent from Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton to police chief Christopher Velasquez. It cites concerns about nepotism within the police department and a lack of transparency.

Rev. Clayton Cowart, founder and president of Poor and Minority Justice Association, has spoken out against the department for years.

“Regarding some of the issues that were race-related, to me, those issues were not addressed properly. We even had complaints from within, officers that were working there,” said Cowart.

An investigation began after a complaint from Poor and Minority Justice Association regarding the recent promotion of Dale Hampton to lieutenant.

The group claimed the promotion was motivated by race, and at least one candidate was ineligible for promotion at the time of his interview.

"There were Black officers that were qualified for this position. They already had mid-management training and they already received their associate degrees. However, Dale Hampton, who had not received his associate degree, was able to qualify," Cowart said.

Although the investigation determined there was no evidence of racial bias, it did find that the promotional process was unfair.

“During the course of the investigation, an appearance of unfairness in the process was evident as a result of deviations from past promotional practices and the amendment of minimum qualification requirements in the position announcement,” Slaton wrote.

Slaton added that several officers within the department have expressed these same concerns as it relates to the recent promotions.

Considering this, the city is reopening Hampton's lieutenant position to all applicants.

“The people that had it were overlooked for the job, and they opened the door for this gentleman that did not meet the qualifications,” said Cowart.

The memo also states Chief Velasquez recently requested approval to hire a sergeant’s daughter.

“The mere appearance of nepotism or favoritism causes low morale among the department personnel and erodes public confidence,” Slaton wrote.

In the letter, Slaton told Chief Velasquez he will be given three unpaid days off starting March 18 and he will advertise a search for a new police chief in April.

Chief Velasquez began working at the Lake Wales Police Department in 1992 and became chief in 2011. He may remain in his position until a new chief has been appointed.

“We believe that he needs to be removed immediately because the community doesn’t trust him, and the agency doesn’t trust him,” Cowart said.

ABC Action News reached out to the City of Lake Wales and the Lake Wales Police Department. A spokesperson for each said that because this is a city personnel issue, they cannot comment.