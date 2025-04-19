Lakeland’s Bonnet Springs ranked nation's best city park by USA Today

LAKELAND, Fla. — Bonnet Springs Park, a massive natural attraction in Lakeland, is getting national recognition.

As early Earth Day celebrations take place, there is no place Anthony Bell and his family would rather be than Bonnet Springs Park.

“Just look around. What’s not to like? It's a beautiful place,” Bell said.

You can often find Bell and his two-year-old son dipping their toes in a clear stream that flows through the park. The 168-acre urban oasis has become a beloved gathering spot for Lakeland residents and visitors.

“Nothing like it. I think it’s a great thing for the city. It makes me think of Central Park in New York. It's even more family friendly than that, I would say. I think it’s a great addition to Lakeland,” Bell said.

Bonnet Springs Park has been named USA Today's “Best City Park” of 2025.

It’s a major milestone for a park that has only been open for two years.

“There’s just so much to experience, it’s a repeatable experience. You can come back more than once and still find new things to do,” said Josh Henderson, CEO of Bonnet Springs Park.

The abandoned rail yard has been transformed into miles of scenic trails, multiple playgrounds, a canopy walk, a butterfly house, a children’s museum and more.

Rachel Saucedo spent Good Friday with her family inside the nature center.

“It’s a very inexpensive thing to do on the weekend with the kids. Just come down here and have a good time outside,” Saucedo said.

Bonnet Springs attracts approximately 1 million visitors annually, making a significant contribution to local tourism.

“We hope the rising tide affects all. When people come from Orlando or the Tampa area into Lakeland, maybe they're getting a hotel room, eating at a local restaurant and just getting exposure to Lakeland in general. Our goal is to promote Lakeland and make Central Florida a great place to live,” said Henderson.

The full list of the best city parks for 2025 gives more details on what makes Bonnet Springs Park number one.