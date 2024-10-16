Lakeland organizations offer free clothes to Hurricane Milton survivors

LAKELAND, Fla. — Jessica Criswell runs Hidden Gem Consignment Boutique in North Lakeland. Many people in that part of town lost so much of their belongings as homes were severely flooded from Hurricane Milton.

“You have to right now just leap in and just help wherever you can. We have the capability to help those in need so why not use it,” Criswell said.

For the next few weeks Hidden Gem Consignment will be giving away clothes to Hurricane Milton survivors. People in need can request an appointment where they will be able to select gently used clothing for all ages from infants to adults.

“We’ve been very fortunate and very blessed to have so many nice things, a lot of brand name stuff. Stuff brand new with tags, shoes and clothing. These individuals can give us a call or send us a text message,” Criswell said.

When you call or text 863-602-0200 to request an appointment, you will need to provide the names and ages of all household members. The address where items were damaged, and one photo of the damage is also required.

The shop is also offering free shoes, handbags, toys and home decor. These are items that didn’t sell in the store within 60 days. Typically, they would be donated to domestic violence survivors or foster families.

Criswell knows what it’s like having to start over, she experienced it during Hurricane Irma.

“I've been in a situation before where I was left with no clothing. I've always said, when you look good you feel good,” Criswell said.

New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on 1321 N. Webster Ave. is also giving back. The church is hosting a cookout, where anyone in need of clothing will be given items from the church’s Clothes Closet Ministry.

“There will be food, there will be clothes being given away. It's just our way of saying thank you to God by being a blessing to someone else,” said Rev. Edward Quary, Jr.

The cookout is happening until 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s open to the entire community.