Lakeland man killed in head-on crash after crossing into oncoming lanes: LPD

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man was killed in a traffic crash on Saturday after his vehicle hit a pick-up truck head-on after crossing into the oncoming lanes.

Lakeland Police Department (LPD) officers responded to the crash at about 8:49 p.m. in the 4100 block of State Road 33.

Maurice Knight, 50, of Lakeland, was driving a silver Toyota sedan southbound on S.R. 33. For unknown reasons, the sedan struck the west curb, entered the center median, then crossed into the northbound lanes of State Road 33, where it hit a black Toyota pickup truck head-on, police officials said.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, Julio Delgado-Castro, 36, of Illinois, and his three passengers, including two children, ages 12 and 5, were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was partially shutdown for approximately four hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact LPD Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Camilo Almeida at camilo.almeida@ lakelandgov.net.