Lakeland high school teacher and coach arrested for sexual battery: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland high school teacher and soccer coach was arrested on Tuesday after law enforcement said he sexually battered a 17-year-old student.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Richard Alcalde, 26, was a teacher and boys soccer coach at Star Athletes Academy on Hardin Combee Road when the victim's mother discovered "flirtatious" texts between the Alcade and her daughter.

Deputies said the victim's mother went to get her daughter from a Dollar General in Haines City after they spoke on the phone and she noticed her daughter sounded intoxicated.

The victim told her mother that Alcade gave her alcohol before school. He then allegedly drove her to a gas station and gave her another alcoholic beverage. Finally, Alcade drove the victim to the Dollar General, where he sexually battered her, according to deputies.

When he spoke to detectives, Alcalde allegedly admitted to battering her twice but denied giving her alcohol.

Alcalde was charged with sexual battery by custodian, sexual offense on student by authority figure and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Alcalde was hired at the school in August 2023. School officials told detectives that his employment has since been terminated.