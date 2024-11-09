Lakeland driver killed after crashing into semi-truck: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland driver was killed on Friday after the victim slammed into the rear of a semi-truck, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Old Soldier Road and U.S. Highway 98 North in Lakeland.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, a semi-truck was carrying a trailer of metal pipes from a construction area and was making a left turn from Old Soldier Road onto the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 North.

The Toyota Corolla was traveling south on U.S. 98 North and collided with the rear end of the semi-truck while it was making its turn, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 58-year-old from Lakeland, was killed.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The Florida Department of Transportation also responded to assist in shutting down all lanes of Highway 98 North.

The road remained closed until 6 p.m.