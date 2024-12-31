Lakeland dad charged with DUI manslaughter in death of child, injury of another

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 30-year-old Lakeland man was arrested Tuesday and charged in the death and serious injury of his two children in a crash that happened on November 7th.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Kody Wills, 30, was driving a four-door Kia on Broadway Street in Lakeland when he ran a stop sign, crossed the roadway, and hit a tree.

The sheriff's office said the Kia then caught on fire, and Wills' five-year-old daughter died while his three-year-old son suffered burns to the face.

Detectives said Wills told them he missed a turn and, after the crash, got out and attempted to get his son out but fell to the ground due to a broken ankle. A good Samaritan stepped in to help until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies said Wills admitted he "had one shot of Maker's Mark alcohol earlier in the afternoon," approximately five hours before the crash.

At the scene, deputies said Wills exhibited signs of impairment, but they were unable to do some field tests due to his injuries.

A blood test was done on Wills' blood, and it found he had a blood alcohol level of .25, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Wills faces charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of negligent child abuse.