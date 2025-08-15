Experts teach families how to barefoot water ski in Winter Haven

The City of Lakes. It's always a great time here in Winter Haven, whether you're hanging out downtown, visiting Legoland, or out on the water.

We headed out to the World Barefoot Center, a barefoot water skiing school, where they hang out on these beautiful lakes all day long.

The experts here teach people of all ages from all over the world how to do just that: barefoot water ski.

They say it's something anyone can learn and is incredibly family-friendly.

"I think that having water sports in Central Florida areas is so important because there are so many lake systems, so it's cool to be able to bring people from all over the world to this part of Florida, get them out here on the lake," World Barefoot Center manager Ashley Groen said. "So we have this awesome Chain of Lakes here that we're located on in Winter Haven. And it's just cool seeing people out there on the water having a good time."

Groen is also the women's world champion, so you know when you're in Winter Haven, you never know who you're going to meet.

And of course, if you're out skiing on the water, you're learning from the best.