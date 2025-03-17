Lakeland considers more cameras in school zones and other places to prevent deadly crashes

LAKELAND, Fla. — Drivers in Lakeland may soon see cameras go up in school zones and additional red-light cameras.

Chelsea Stewart has a child who walks to school every day. It worries her because she said cars are not slowing down in the school zone.

“I have noticed it a lot, and I don't appreciate it,” said Stewart.

Lakeland leaders are now considering placing speed-detection cameras in school zones. The proposed cameras would capture drivers going more than 10 mph above the posted speed limit in school zones.

Violators will get a $100 fine. It’s an idea Stewart can get behind.

“Hopefully people will learn after spending hundreds of dollars on speeding tickets they’ll learn, don’t speed,” said Stewart.

During the 2023-2024 school year, 25 Polk County Public Schools students were hit by a vehicle. Thirteen were killed, many while they were walking to school.

“We’ve heard a number of complaints and concerns from city residents regarding school zone safety,” said Tess Schwartz, City of Lakeland traffic operations manager.

School zones are a high priority in the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate deadly crashes in Lakeland by 2040.

The plan calls for a series of changes like speed detection cameras in school zones, lower speed limits in residential neighborhood to 20 mph, and adding eight more red-light cameras.

“We looked at where we are having angle crashes, which are the type that typically happen when people run red lights. So, we looked at where we were having angle crashes that were resulting in injuries, and we recommended new locations based on that data,” said Schwartz.

The recommended intersections for new cameras are:



Memorial Boulevard at Brunell Parkway

Florida Avenue at George Jenkins Boulevard

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at George Jenkins Boulevard

Memorial Boulevard at North Florida Avenue

Bartow Road at New Jersey Road

Bartow Road at East Orange Street

Kathleen Road at 14th Street

Massachusetts Avenue at East Parker Street

On Monday, commissioners approved the drafted plan. The City is considering additional grant funding to implement these safety projects.

Cameras could go up next year if commissioners give the Vision Zero Action Plan the green light.